Iconic ‘Lorax Tree’ topples in La Jolla park

Posted 3:49 PM, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:09PM, June 14, 2019

The tree is estimated to be 80 to 100 years old, according to City of San Diego’s Parks and Recreation Department spokesman Tim Graham. Most of the tree was removed Friday and the remaining large trunk will be removed next week.

LA JOLLA, Calif. — An iconic Monterey Cypress known as “The Lorax Tree” toppled in a La Jolla park Thursday.

The tree, located in Ellen Browning Scripps Park, is thought to have inspired Dr. Seuss’ children’s book “The Lorax,” according to the Smithsonian. The author, whose real name was Theodor Geisel, lived near the park and could see the tree from his home.

“The plan is to salvage the large trunk section in hopes of repurposing it,” Graham said in an email to FOX 5.

It’s not yet known what caused the tree to fall. Staff will look into planting a replacement in the area, the city said.

The last surviving Monterey Cypress tree at Ellen Browning Scripps Park in La Jolla, California.

