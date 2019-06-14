‘David Buoy’ brings official launch of summer to Ocean Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Friday's launch of "David Buoy" marks the official start of summer for Ocean Beach residents.

San Diego lifeguards launch eight buoys every year between Pacific Beach and Ocean Beach. One of those is the iconic "David Buoy," a marker that was named years ago by fans of the late musician David Bowie.

"David Buoy has really become quite the character here in Ocean Beach," Sergeant Rick Strobel with San Diego Lifeguards said. He described members of the Ocean Beach community signing the buoy yesterday before it was launched into the water and adorning it with stickers and messages of support for the lifeguards.

"It's a great way to share what we do with the community and have them come out and participate," Strobel said.