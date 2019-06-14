County to use alert to test earthquake early warning system

SAN DIEGO — All cell phones in the San Diego County region will receive an alert testing an earthquake early warning system later this month, the County of San Diego announced Friday.

The test of the system will be conducted at 11 a.m. on June 27 by the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the United States Geological Survey. The test will evaluate whether the Wireless Emergency Alert system could be effectively used for the California Earthquake Early Warning called ShakeAlert.

Similar messages are sent to phones for AMBER Alerts or severe weather conditions.