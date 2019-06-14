Woman robbed, attacked while in her quiet neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, Wash. -- From her neck to her knee, Mei Mei Yeung is bruised and banged up. Now, police are looking for the man caught on video violently robbing the 68-year-old woman outside of her Seattle home on Wednesday.

The graphic surveillance video shows Yeung walking home when a man runs up the driveway and attacks her from behind. Yeung tries to fight back and her muffled cries for help are clearly audible. The robber takes her necklace and then goes after her rings, which he finds hard to get off. Yeung can be heard telling the robber she would just give the jewelry to him.

The South Seattle woman says that’s the point she felt the most helpless, when she was knocked down to the ground unable to get up. The 40 seconds of terror end after the robber gets the rings and runs off with the victim’s purse, police say.

“I think with the adrenaline she ended up chasing him to his car. She's a fighter at the end of the day,” Yeung's son-in-law, Kevin Lo, said. The robber is caught on video taking off in a black sedan.

Yeung shared a picture with KCPQ of one of the rings he got away with in the hope that someone finds it.

“It can be anyone's mom, your mom, your sister, your grandma, you. It can happen to anybody and in a quiet neighborhood. It's shocking,” Lo said. Lo says this isn't the first time his mother-in-law has been robbed. “She was robbed at Chinatown ID for her necklace; someone came and snatched her necklace off her neck,” Lo said. Over the years in Seattle, there have been a rash of incidents of Asian women being robbed for their jewelry and cash, according to KCPQ. Yeung says the previous incident happened four years ago. She never reported the incident to Seattle Police. This time, the family isn’t staying quiet.

“By not saying anything you are not helping anybody; you are hurting yourself and your community. That's why we are here talking to you,” Lo said.

The family desperately wants the vicious attacker off the streets -- not just for them, but for the community.