Women trapped in downtown high-rise elevator for 3 hours

SAN DIEGO -- Two women spent three hours in a high-rise elevator after getting trapped downtown Wednesday night.
The two women were stuck in the 34-story building on B Street around 7:30 p.m. The women told officials that power was going on and off while they were trapped, but they were able to use their phones to call 911.
San Diego Fire-Rescue hoped a reset of the electrical system would get the car moving again, but it didn't, so they were forced to use a different method to take pressure off the cables. The elevator finally rose, and rescuers were finally able to get the women out.
The two women said it was hot and difficult to breathe inside the elevator and tried to pry open the elevator for air, only to find a second door still blocking their path.
Paramedics checked on the women and one of them was taken to the hospital as a precaution.