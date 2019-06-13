Women trapped in downtown high-rise elevator for 3 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two women spent three hours in a high-rise elevator after getting trapped downtown Wednesday night.

The two women were stuck in the 34-story building on B Street around 7:30 p.m. The women told officials that power was going on and off while they were trapped, but they were able to use their phones to call 911.

San Diego Fire-Rescue hoped a reset of the electrical system would get the car moving again, but it didn't, so they were forced to use a different method to take pressure off the cables. The elevator finally rose, and rescuers were finally able to get the women out.

😳 2 women were stuck on a high-rise elevator for 3 HOURS last night in downtown. We’re told it was very hot and air became tight inside. One woman was taken to a hospital to get checked out. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/3zhSFFm6Ij — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) June 13, 2019

The two women said it was hot and difficult to breathe inside the elevator and tried to pry open the elevator for air, only to find a second door still blocking their path.

Paramedics checked on the women and one of them was taken to the hospital as a precaution.