Toronto Raptors beat Golden State Warriors to win first NBA championship

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Toronto Raptors are the 2019 NBA champions.

Thursday’s game was tight, going back and forth between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors. But the Raptors took the game in the end with a score of 114 to 110.

The game ended the 2019 championship series and was a first-time win for the Raptors, who made their NBA Finals debut in the 24th season.

For the Golden State Warriors, it was a must-win battle at home at Oracle Arena in Oakland, where they were the defending champs are aiming for their third title in a row and fourth in the last five years.

The Warriors suffered a loss with Klay Thompson injuring his knee and leaving the stadium on crutches. It was all too familiar for the Warriors. In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP with the Warriors, was helped off the court after suffering an Achilles injury, while his team went on to win the game 106-105.