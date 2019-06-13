Teen blames laced marijuana for bizarre behavior after throwing baby across parking lot, attacking cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - A teenager arrested after he allegedly attacked a baby outside of an Edmond supermarket blames the entire hallucination on laced marijuana.

A calm evening trip to the Crest Foods grocery store quickly turned into panic when the teenager began beating on customer’s moving cars.

“He literally just picked up the car seat and threw it with the baby in it,” a 911 caller said. “You could hear the baby screaming.”

A mother rushed over to her 1-year-old son after he was slammed onto the cement.

“Because the car seat bar was up, it protected him,” the mother told 911.

The 17-year-old even tried to bend a parking sign in half with his bare hands.

“There is very erratic behavior going on,” Jenny Wagnon from the Edmond Police Department told KFOR.

The suspect then allegedly “exposed himself” and “flipped people off” before stripping off his clothes and running through oncoming traffic into a nearby neighborhood.

“He jumped on my hood and he kicked the grill on my truck when he jumped off,” a 911 caller said.

Jack Powell saw the entire thing, telling KFOR the teen demanded weapons from neighbors.

“He was asking the guy to go get him a knife,” Powell said. “I guess he wanted to fight the people that were chasing him down the street.”

Officers were hot on the teen’s trail when they found him lying in a driveway and a fight broke out.

Finally in handcuffs, the 17-year-old told paramedics he smoked marijuana earlier that day and believed it may have been laced with acid or PCP.

A similar incident between Edmond Police and a teenage suspect played out just a little more than a month ago.

Isaiah Lewis was shot and killed by officers after running through backyards naked and breaking into a stranger’s home.

Toxicology reports are not yet released in that case, and police aren’t saying if the two incidents are related - but they are asking for the public’s help.

“What we have been doing in this investigation is trying to figure out who is distributing this marijuana laced with another drug,” Wagnon said.

The two officers were treated for minor injuries.

The teen was arrested on multiple charges including aggravated assault and battery, assault on a police officer, indecent exposure, public intoxication, and malicious injury or destruction of property.

Police worry the laced drug is being sold on their streets; they want to find it as soon as possible.