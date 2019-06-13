× Senate approves resolution condemning Poway synagogue shooting

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Thursday approved a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and the deadly April 27 shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue.

California Sens. Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein introduced the resolution last month as a show of federal support for the local Jewish community and those injured during the attack. In addition to condemning anti- Semitism, the resolution condemns white supremacy and white nationalism to be incompatible to the “American values of dignity and respect for all people.”

“The shooting in Poway is but one in the latest series of horrifying attacks in places where Americans should feel safe,” Harris said. “I am glad my colleagues in the Senate came together today to send a message that acts of hate will not be tolerated.”

The resolution also expresses hope that the three injured survivors of the attack will fully and swiftly recover and includes a call to honor the memory of Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60, who died at the scene of the shooting that occurred during a celebration of the end of the eight-day Jewish holiday of Passover.

“As we see a rise in hate crimes in this country, we must do more than just remember the victims of this tragedy,” Feinstein said. “We must do all we can to make sure it does not happen again.”

The full text of the resolution can be found on Harris’ Senate website at harris.senate.gov/news.