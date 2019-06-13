Residents urged to weigh in on county spending plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- County leaders are will hold an budget hearing Thursday evening and they are urging residents to attend and weigh in on the plan to spend $6.21 billion of taxpayer money.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is urging people to attend the meeting, which will take place at the County Building at 1600 Pacific Highway at 5:30 p.m.

"I believe our democracy and our governing bodies are most engaged when we listen," said Fletcher.

Fletcher said the county is looking at increasing funding for behavioral health services by $177 million, doubling an innovative trust fund for affordable housing, and hiring more social workers for the foster care system.

Invest in San Diego Families, is an organization geared towards making sure governments are working for the people. At the last evening budget hearing, director Paola Martinez-Montes said the organization brought around a thousand people.

"These our your tax dollars that supervisors are managing," said Martinez-Montes. "If we don't tell our leaders what things we want them to spend on, they will spend it on things that will have no value to us."