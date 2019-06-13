Local startup’s peanut butter whiskey gets shoutout from Foo Fighters frontman

SAN DIEGO — In the middle of their performance at Petco Park Wednesday, the Foo Fighters gave a shoutout to a local whiskey company — and now the startup has been inundated with attention.

Since the Ocean Beach-based company Screwball started last July, its employees have been working nonstop, sleepless nights and traveling across the country pedaling their wares. Then the rock band’s frontman Dave Grohl made an unsolicited endorsement about the company’s invention of peanut butter whiskey, pouring rocket fuel onto the small startup.

“I gotta give a shoutout to my new favorite whiskey company,” Grohl said. “I just discovered it a few weeks ago. It’s here in San Diego. It’s peanut butter whiskey. Do you know about the peanut butter whiskey? You will.”

When asked if Grohl owned any part of the company, employee Alex Glanzman said, “no, nothing.”

“I started seeing it all over my Facebook, started getting text messages from people who did see it, were videotaping it, saying congratulations to the Screwball team and everything and it was just such a trip,” Glanzman said.