× Crews work to stop gas leak in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO — Emergency crews worked to stop a gas leak in the Mountain View area early Thursday afternoon.

A construction crew hit a 1.25-inch main near 44th and T streets around 11:30 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed.

San Diego Gas and Electric and SDFD worked to contain the leak, which was stopped within about 45 minutes. It wasn’t immediately clear how long repairs would take.

No evacuations were ordered. A few residents left the area voluntarily as a precaution, but returned later Thursday.