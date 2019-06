SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped a smuggling boat attempting to sneak nine people and $329,000 in drugs into the United States off the coast of San Diego earlier this week, officials said.

CBP’s Air and Marine Operations intercepted the smugglers, whose boat was operating without lights more than 20 miles off the coast of San Diego, according to the federal law enforcement agency.

CBP San Diego released video of the smuggling boat in a tweet.