1 badly hurt in North County freeway crash

A CHP officer stands by the badly damaged sedan in a crash on SR-78

SAN DIEGO — At least one person suffered major injuries in a solo vehicle crash on state Route 78 in Vista, authorities said Thursday.

The crash, involving a Mitsubishi sedan, was reported around 9 p.m. Wednesday on westbound state Route 78 near Vila Village Drive, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

At least one person was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, Doerr said, adding that it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were in the car at the time of the crash.

