Streets, gate closed after someone tries to enter local Navy complex

SAN DIEGO — Navy security officers detained a “suspicious” person who tried to get into the Naval Information Warfare Center in the Midway District Wednesday morning.
The person pulled up to the complex in a vehicle some time before 7 a.m., a captain at Naval Base Point Loma confirmed:
San Diego Police Department was controlling traffic on Pacific Highway in the area as officials investigated. Southbound Pacific Highway was closed at Kurtz Street and the highway’s northbound lanes were closed at Barnett Avenue.
Eastbound Enterprise Street was also closed at Jessop Lane.
We will update this developing story as we learn more.
32.749896 -117.199883