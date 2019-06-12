Streets, gate closed after someone tries to enter local Navy complex

SAN DIEGO — Navy security officers detained a “suspicious” person who tried to get into the Naval Information Warfare Center in the Midway District Wednesday morning.

The person pulled up to the complex in a vehicle some time before 7 a.m., a captain at Naval Base Point Loma confirmed:

OTC Gate Access Update. Pacific Hwy in vicinity of OTC (NAVWAR) is closed pending investigation of suspicious vehicle at main gate. #SPAWAR #NAVWAR #NIWC #NBPL #NBPL_Security — CAPT Dickson (@nbpl_co) June 12, 2019

San Diego Police Department was controlling traffic on Pacific Highway in the area as officials investigated. Southbound Pacific Highway was closed at Kurtz Street and the highway’s northbound lanes were closed at Barnett Avenue.

Eastbound Enterprise Street was also closed at Jessop Lane.

@SanDiegoPD is conducting traffic control on Pacific HWY. Southbound Pac Hwy is closed @ Kurtz, Northbound PAC Hwy is closed @ Barnett and Eastbound Enterprise is closed @ Jessop. pic.twitter.com/8oAqYZ7ucb — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) June 12, 2019

We will update this developing story as we learn more.