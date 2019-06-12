Scorching heat continues ahead of weekend cooldown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Scorching temperatures are expected again Wednesday in the San Diego County deserts.

The heat wave could cause the mercury to climb as high as 115 in the local deserts, while temperatures across the inland valleys will top out around 91, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued an excessive heat warning, which will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday in the deserts.

Coupled with low humidity levels, the sizzling conditions, which began to develop over the weekend, will create elevated wildfire risks in the region and pose potential health hazards due to environmental exposure, authorities advised.

Campo logged an afternoon high of 102 on Tuesday, which surpassed the prior June 11 record of 100 degrees, set in 1979. Borrego Springs reached a high of 115 degrees on Tuesday, eclipsing the prior record for the date of 112 degrees -- set in 1985.

El Cajon, meanwhile, tied its existing milestone maximum temperature for the date -- 91, last recorded in 1995.

The weather will be more comfortable in and around coastal communities Wednesday, though those locales may be subject to dense nighttime and early morning fog that could make travel hazardous, the NWS reported.

High temperatures in the deserts will drop to the mid-100s on Thursday and are expected to remain there through early next week. Temperatures in the rest of the county are also expected to cool significantly on Thursday then remain around the same through Tuesday.