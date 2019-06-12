Principal, 3 vice principals dismissed from Lincoln High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Lincoln High School's top administrators were shown the door Wednesday as San Diego Unified School District makes a move to overhaul the school.

Principal Jose Soto, along with three vice principals -- Zarpana Rietam, Devon Phillips and Myesia Whigham -- were all dismissed the day after graduation.

“We have pockets of excellence but we would like to see that uniformly through the campus. So with that thought in mind, we are bringing in a new team. We are doing a national search,” said San Diego Unified School Board President Sharon Whitehurst.

“Hearing that we didn’t meet their standards was outrageous because yesterday at graduation, some of the district people were there and they were talking about how this is the highest rates they’ve seen,” said recent graduate Rosalie Stovell.

The district says the administrators will be able to reapply for their jobs at a different school.

There are still many questions facing the school's future, the most pressing being summer school, which is scheduled to start Monday morning.