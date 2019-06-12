Police: Man tased after doing donuts, crashing into CVS, fighting cops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A suspected DUI driver went on a destructive tear through Ocean Beach before getting tased during a fight with officers late Tuesday night, police said.

Residents called police around 10:30 p.m. to say a driver was doing donuts in the street and had hit multiple parked cars on Santa Monica Avenue near Cable Street. The man, who is suspected of driving drunk, then crashed into a CVS, got out and ran, according to San Diego Police Department.

Witnesses were able to describe the man and officers tracked him down in a nearby alley. The man refused to surrender to police, fighting with officers and even landing a punch, witnesses said.

Police finally used a taser to subdue the man and arrest him. He faces charges of DUI, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer.