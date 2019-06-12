$2M bail set for man accused of killing housemate

VISTA, Calif. — A murder charge was filed Wednesday against an Oceanside resident accused of killing a man who had been staying with him.

Michael Charles Newton, 66, faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the murder of the 41-year-old victim, whose name was withheld by the coroner’s office.

The man’s body was found last Thursday in an apartment in the 3200 block of Mission Cove Way, police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

A 911 caller reported the suspected homicide shortly before noon, and patrol officers arrived to find the victim dead on the floor of the rental residence near Mission Avenue and Foussat Road with visible upper body trauma, Bussey said. After questioning Newton, detectives arrested him on suspicion of inflicting the fatal wounds, he said.

Police disclosed no suspected motive, nor a cause of death.

Newton, who pleaded not guilty to the murder count, remains in custody in lieu of $2 million bail. He is scheduled to return to court June 20 for a readiness conference.