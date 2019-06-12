Man yanks teen from car, drives off

SAN DIEGO — Police Wednesday were searching for a thief who pulled a 19-year-old woman out of her car in the Grant Hill neighborhood before driving off in the vehicle.

The young woman was driving her 2001 Hyundai GX300 sedan along L Street near 25th Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego police Sgt. Joe Ruvido said.

When she came to a stop, a man approached her driver’s side door, opened it and pulled her out of the car, Ruvido said.

The man then fled eastbound on L Street in the sedan, which had California license plate 4TFU689, the sergeant said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his late teens with a medium build and black, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or the location of the car was asked to call SDPD’s robbery division at 619-531-2299 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.