Gas prices hit lowest point since April

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Wednesday for the 24th consecutive day and the 36th time in the past 37 days, decreasing 1.3 cents to $3.824, its lowest amount since April 7.

The average price has dropped 27.6 cents over the past 37 days, including six-tenths of a cent on Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 7.2 cents less than one week ago and 23.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 8.2 cents more than one year ago.