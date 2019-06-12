Explore San Diego: Food forest sanctuary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MESA, Calif. -- Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood in East County is a garden so tranquil, peaceful and filled with beauty. But what makes it so unique is the food it provides at your fingertips.

“It’s really great to be able to get up in the morning, go to my vegetable garden and put some greens in my scrambled eggs and to pick guavas from the tree and make margaritas on a Friday afternoon," said landscape artist and contractor John Beaudry.

Beaudry created this one-of-a-kind backyard garden, which he calls a food forest sanctuary. It's filled with 12 different types of fruit trees, a wide variety of vegetables and even edible flowers.

“You can just pick off one of these flowers and eat it. They’re absolutely delicious, taste like candy.”

From garden to plate, it has food so fresh and unique Beaudry says you can’t find anything like it in stores.

“The food tastes better, it’s better for you, you’re able to pick it up at the peak of being ripe,” Beaudry said.

But the food is not the only reason this award-winning garden is so special.

“You get to sit out in nature and enjoy each other’s company,” Beaudry said. “Get away from the phone, social media and just be with each other. It’s a completely different experience from Facebook time.”

Though his food isn’t for sale, he’s inspiring others to create their very own home garden. For an easy start, Beaudry suggests growing vegetables in whisky barrels. He says veggies grow quickly and provide abundant garden fresh produce.

“The only difference between an experienced gardener and an inexperienced gardener is that the experienced gardener has killed a lot more plants,” Beaudry said, laughing.

Beaudry is getting ready to publish his first book, “Garden Sanctuary.”