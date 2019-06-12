1 badly hurt after flipping car in rural East County

SAN DIEGO — One person suffered major injuries Wednesday morning in a solo vehicle rollover crash on state Route 94 northwest of Tecate.

The crash was reported shortly after 5:50 a.m. on SR-94 near Barrett School Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

A Honda sedan hit an embankment off the right side of the roadway and overturned, according to a CHP incident log.

One person was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, Cal Fire spokesman Thomas Shoots said. The CHP listed the crash as “major injury.”

No details about the victim were immediately available.

A SigAlert was issued around 6:40 a.m. shutting down both directions of SR-94 near Barrett School Road. By 7:20 a.m., both directions of the freeway were reopened.