1 injured when vehicle fire spreads to brush in Ramona

Posted 11:26 PM, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:35PM, June 12, 2019

RAMONA, Calif. — One person was injured when a vehicle fire spread to nearby brush in Ramona Wednesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., a vehicle hit a pole, causing a transformer and the vehicle to catch fire, according to California Highway Patrol. Cal Fire crews were called out to the scene and extinguished the blaze, according to a tweet by the state agency.

More than 1,500 residents along Main Street were left without power due to the subsequent outage. San Diego Gas & Electric estimated power would be restored by 1:30 a.m. Check the utility’s outage map here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.