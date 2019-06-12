1 injured when vehicle fire spreads to brush in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. — One person was injured when a vehicle fire spread to nearby brush in Ramona Wednesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., a vehicle hit a pole, causing a transformer and the vehicle to catch fire, according to California Highway Patrol. Cal Fire crews were called out to the scene and extinguished the blaze, according to a tweet by the state agency.

More than 1,500 residents along Main Street were left without power due to the subsequent outage. San Diego Gas & Electric estimated power would be restored by 1:30 a.m. Check the utility’s outage map here.