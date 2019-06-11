× Watch the new ‘Frozen 2’ trailer

LOS ANGELES — Don’t ever let it go. The first full trailer for “Frozen 2” dropped Tuesday morning.

The highly anticipated follow up to the 2013 Disney hit looks dark, as Elsa (Idina Menzel) swims through stormy ocean waters at night trying to find her way out of the cold water.

“The past is not what it seems. You must find the truth,” says Pabbie (Ciarán Hinds), the troll who helped Elsa in first film, in a voiceover. “Go north across the enchanted lands and into the unknown, but be careful,” the troll continues. “We have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world, now we must hope they are enough.”

Audiences will also see the return of Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad). Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, “Frozen 2” will feature songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Disney had released a first glimpse of the sequel back in February.

The film opens in theaters Nov. 22.