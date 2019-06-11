‘Summer Sundown Safari’ extends Cheetah Run hours at Safari Park

Posted 11:13 AM, June 11, 2019, by

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- How would you like to see the Cheetah Run during sunset? Tabitha Lipkin has more on the fun you can enjoy during "Summer Sundown Safari" at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.