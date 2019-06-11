Poway High School cleared of bomb threat

Posted 11:59 AM, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:16PM, June 11, 2019

Poway sheriff's deputies did not find explosive devices on campus at Poway High School after an hours-long search.

POWAY, Calif. — Authorities said they found no evidence of explosive devices on the Poway High School campus after a school staff member reported a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

Poway sheriff’s deputies responded to a bomb threat that a Poway High School staff member received via email just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The threat claimed at least one explosive device was hidden on the school campus. After searching the school for several hours, deputies said no explosive devices had been found.

Authorities said Poway High School had not been placed on lockdown and that all students and staff members were safe.

