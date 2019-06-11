× Flex Alert: Californians urged to conserve energy due to high temps

FOLSOM, Calif. — A statewide Flex Alert was issued Tuesday, urging consumers to conserve electricity due to high temperatures.

Californians were called upon to conserve energy during the afternoon and evening hours, when air conditioners are typically at peak use, according to the California Independent System Operator Corporation.

Consumers are asked to help avoid power interruptions by turning off all unnecessary lights and using major appliances before 4 pm. and after 10 p.m. People can also set air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher, turn the thermostat off if not at home, and stay cool by using fans and drawing drapes.