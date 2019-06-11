Fatal stabbing suspects to appear in court

SAN DIEGO — Two men arrested in connection with a stabbing during a fight at a park in the Lincoln Park area that left one 19-year-old man dead and another 19-year-old man wounded were slated to appear in court Tuesday.

Marcus Spearman, 20, and David Valenzuela, 39, are accused in the April 8 stabbing of Orlando Montoya at John F. Kennedy Park.

Police say a fight broke out at about 6:45 p.m. that evening. Officers arrived to find that the fight was over and everyone involved had apparently left, according to San Diego police. As officers searched the area, two 19-year-old men, including Montoya, appeared at a local hospital suffering from stab wounds, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Montoya died at the hospital while the other man, whose name was not released, underwent treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, Dobbs said. “Patrol officers were able to confirm the men were injured in the fight at John F. Kennedy Park,” the lieutenant said.

Homicide investigators believe the fight may have stemmed from an earlier altercation at a nearby taco shop, Dobbs said.

Spearman and Valenzuela were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder, Dobbs said, indicating that more arrests may follow. They were being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the downtown San Diego courthouse.