× Carlsbad police arrest man for sexual assault, ask victims to come forward

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The City of Carlsbad Police Department has asked sexual assault victims to come forward in light of the department’s recent arrest of Michael Fangman, who stands accused of sexual assault of a minor.

Carlsbad police said they arrested 47-year-old Fangman at his home in Carlsbad on June 7. The arrest came nearly three months after a 16-year-old female told police Fangman had sexually assaulted her after they met online.

The investigation into Fangman began on March 18 and continued as authorities found others who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Fangman, the Carlsbad Police Department said. Police said three victims have been identified, but authorities believe there may be others and have asked other victims to come forward.

Fangman was being held at the Vista Detention Facility, with bail set at $1 million. Carlsbad police said the investigation into Fangman was ongoing.