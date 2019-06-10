× Tony Awards 2019: ‘Hadestown’ wins Best Musical

NEW YORK — The 73rd Annual Tony Awards were presented Sunday to celebrate Broadway’s best performances of the year.

James Corden served as host of the event for the second time and kicked off the show with a nine minute opening number in which he poked fun at live TV versus streaming services. When it came to the coveted Best Play and Best Musical categories the winners were “The Ferryman” by Jez Butterworth and “Hadestown” respectively.

It was a big night for “Hadestown,” starring Reeve Carney, Amber Gray and André De Shields, who lead the way with 14 nominations and scored 8 wins.

Tony’s history was made by Ali Stroker as the first actor in a wheelchair to ever win a Tony Award. She took home the award for featured actress in a musical for her role in “Oklahoma!”

But it didn’t stop there — it was an entire night of firsts. Rachel Chavkin won the Tony for best director of a musical for “Hadestown” as the only female nominated in that category this year and Elaine May won her first ever Tony Award for best leading actress for her role in “The Waverly Gallery.”

Andre DeShields won his first ever Tony Award in the featured actor in a musical category for his role in “Hadestown.” Santino Fontana was awarded Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for “Tootsie” and Stephanie J. Block won her first Tony for Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for “The Cher Show.”

When the Tony nominations were announced in April, some Broadway observers were surprised that both “To Kill Mockingbird” and “Network” were not nominated in the best play category.

CNN caught up with Corden earlier in the week to discuss his hosting duties, and he revealed that, believe it or not, he gets incredibly nervous. “I get nerves to an almost crippling degree,” he said. “I actually went to see someone about it at one point because it was getting to a point where I was so nervous, it was unmanageable.”