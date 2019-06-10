Street sweeper catches fire along I-8

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A street sweeper caught fire in Lakeside along Interstate 8 during a test drive Monday shortly after visiting a local mechanics shop, officials said.

Lakeside Fire said they responded to a call just before 8:30 a.m. Monday. The street sweeper had just visited a local mechanics shop and was out for a test drive near Jackson Ridge Parkway along I-8 when the engine caught fire.

Officials said the male driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was not injured. Westbound traffic was affected for about 30 minutes as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.