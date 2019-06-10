Small plane crashes near Ramona Airport

RAMONA, Calif. — Two people aboard a light plane that developed engine trouble escaped injury Monday when the aircraft crashed while approaching a small airport in eastern San Diego County.

The pilot of the single-engine Cessna 210D radioed an emergency due to engine failure before the airplane went down on the outskirts of Ramona Airport about 12:45 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Medics checked out the pilot and passenger and determined they were uninjured, Cal Fire reported.

The 55-year-old airplane, which had departed from Gillespie Field in El Cajon, is registered to a resident of that East County city, according to FAA records.

