Person killed by pickup truck on El Cajon highway

EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities Monday were working to locate the family of a transient fatally struck by a pickup truck on State Route 67 in El Cajon.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred at 3:37 a.m. Sunday on SR 67, just north of the Interstate 8 interchange, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Christy.

While pushing a shopping cart, the transient walked into the southbound lanes, directly in front of an approaching Ford F-150 truck, Christy said.

“The driver of the Ford was unable to avoid the pedestrian and struck both the pedestrian and the shopping cart,” he said.

The victim, whose name and age were withheld, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 27-year-old El Cajon resident, stayed on the scene and was cooperative with law enforcement, according to the officer.

Christy said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in regards to the pickup driver, but it was unknown whether they may have played a role with the victim.