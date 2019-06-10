× Murdered El Cajon teen’s family keep her memory alive by helping others

EL CAJON, Calif. — The family of murdered El Cajon teen Kiera Bergman is finding healing through helping others, nearly a year since her death.

To honor Bergman’s upcoming birthday and one year since she was taken from them, Bergman’s family is collecting items to help victims of domestic violence.

“It helps us being able to help other people that are in that situation,” said Mindy Tarantino, Bergman’s aunt.

They plan to make care packages of toiletries and other goods for Becky’s House, a shelter for domestic violence victims and also for others in need.

“She would be humbled and shocked at the amount of support that we’ve had from so many people that we don’t even know,” said Tarantino.

Bergman went missing last August. Her body was found a few weeks later near a highway just outside Phoenix, Arizona. Police say the killer, was her ex-boyfriend Jon Christopher Clark.

Now that Clark’s his trial set for this August, Bergman’s mother and aunt have one hope.

“That he’s convicted and he’ll be in prison for a very, very long time,” said Kiersten Bragg, Bergman’s mother.

Bergman’s family will be collecting items through July 1. They’ve created an Amazon wishlist to make it easy and they’re doing some in-person donation drives.

The next will be Monday, June 17 outside the Santee Chamber of Commerce from 4 to 7 p.m.