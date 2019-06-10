Jury reaches verdict on 4 counts against ex-NFL player accused of rape

VISTA, Calif. — The jury deliberating the case against ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II announced Monday it had reached a verdict on four of 12 counts.

The jury’s decision on those four counts will be announced at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II “has proven himself to be a sexual predator” by raping three women and exposing himself to two others, a prosecutor alleged last week, while a defense attorney said the encounters with the women were either consensual or never happened.

The 35-year-old son of former San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow faces life imprisonment if convicted of a dozen felony and misdemeanor charges.

Winslow was initially charged with raping two women in Encinitas in early 2018, as well as exposing himself to another woman as she was gardening in her front yard. Another woman subsequently came forward to allege that he raped her in 2003 at a home in Scripps Ranch, when she was 17 and he was 19.

Earlier this year, while Winslow was out on bail, he was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a 77-year-old woman at a Carlsbad gym. Bail was revoked following his arrest in that case, in which he faces misdemeanor charges of lewd conduct, elder abuse and battery of an elder. The felony charges against him include rape, kidnapping, forcible oral copulation and sodomy by force.

Winslow II grew up in San Diego and attended Patrick Henry and Scripps Ranch high schools before heading to the University of Miami. He played for four NFL teams between 2004 and 2013.