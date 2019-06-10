Jury reaches guilty verdict in McStay murder case

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A San Bernardino jury has found Chase Merritt guilty of four counts of murder in the McStay family murders case.

Chase Merritt was accused of killing his business partner, Joseph McStay, McStay’s wife and their two children. The family of four disappeared from their Fallbrook home in 2010. Their whereabouts remained a mystery until 2013 when a motor-cross rider came across their remains in shallow graves in the desert in Victor Valley in San Bernardino County.

Prosecutors alleged Merritt beat the four members of the McStay family to death with a sledgehammer and then hid their bodies in the high desert.

With the jury’s guilty verdict in, Merritt could face the death penalty.