Firefighters snuff out canyon fire near freeway

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters halted the spread of a small brush fire that blackened about 2½ acres on the side of a freeway in Otay Mesa Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. just north of state Route 905 and east of Interstate 805 in Otay Mesa, in the area of Cesar Solis Community Park, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

As of 3 p.m., fire crews were still at the scene putting out hot spots.

There were no reports of structural damage or injuries.

