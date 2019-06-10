Firefighters snuff out canyon fire near freeway

Posted 3:11 PM, June 10, 2019, by and

Firefighters halted the spread of a small brush fire that blackened about 2 ½ acres on the side of a freeway in Otay Mesa.

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters halted the spread of a small brush fire that blackened about 2½ acres on the side of a freeway in Otay Mesa Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. just north of state Route 905 and east of Interstate 805 in Otay Mesa, in the area of Cesar Solis Community Park, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

As of 3 p.m., fire crews were still at the scene putting out hot spots.

There were no reports of structural damage or injuries.

https://twitter.com/JasonSlossFOX5/status/1138194918503882753

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.