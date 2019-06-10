Firefighters halt spread of brush fire in Pauma Valley

Posted 4:25 PM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:41PM, June 10, 2019

PAUMA VALLEY, Calif. — A brush fire spread over a hillside near Pauma Valley Country Club Monday, scorching about 15 open acres but causing no reported structural damage.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of state Route 76 and Pauma Valley Drive, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., firefighters had stopped the forward rate of spread of the flames, the state agency reported.

The official cause was determined to be a contract worker repairing phone lines, according to Cal Fire.

One firefighter suffered a minor knee injury and was transported to a nearby hospital, Cal Fire reported.

