Firefighters halt spread of brush fire in Pauma Valley
PAUMA VALLEY, Calif. — A brush fire spread over a hillside near Pauma Valley Country Club Monday, scorching about 15 open acres but causing no reported structural damage.
The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of state Route 76 and Pauma Valley Drive, according to Cal Fire.
Shortly before 4:00 p.m., firefighters had stopped the forward rate of spread of the flames, the state agency reported.
The official cause was determined to be a contract worker repairing phone lines, according to Cal Fire.
One firefighter suffered a minor knee injury and was transported to a nearby hospital, Cal Fire reported.