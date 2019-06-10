× Firefighters halt spread of brush fire in Pauma Valley

PAUMA VALLEY, Calif. — A brush fire spread over a hillside near Pauma Valley Country Club Monday, scorching about 15 open acres but causing no reported structural damage.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of state Route 76 and Pauma Valley Drive, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., firefighters had stopped the forward rate of spread of the flames, the state agency reported.

The official cause was determined to be a contract worker repairing phone lines, according to Cal Fire.

One firefighter suffered a minor knee injury and was transported to a nearby hospital, Cal Fire reported.

#PaumaFire [update] The forward rate of spread has been stopped. #paumavalley pic.twitter.com/qVMwgVPlD5 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 10, 2019