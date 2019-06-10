$530M winning lottery ticket still unclaimed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A lottery ticket worth $530 million that was sold at a Sorrento Valley liquor store remained unclaimed Monday morning, store owners told FOX 5.

The numbers drawn in a multi-state Mega Millions draw Friday evening -- 17, 19, 27, 40, 68 and 2 as the Mega number -- match those of a ticket sold at Sorrento Deli-Mart, located on Roselle Street in Sorrento Valley.

Three other tickets were sold in Orange County, Arizona and Washington that had the first five numbers but were missing the Mega number. Each of those tickets are estimated to be worth about $1 million.

Once San Diego's Mega winner steps forward to claim their ticket, they'll get to choose between receiving the $530 million in 30 installments or choosing the $345 million cash option.