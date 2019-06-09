Woman with schizophrenia, dementia goes missing

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for an at-risk woman who went missing from her Mira Mesa home on Saturday evening.

Patrocinio “Pat” Oboza was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at her residence in the Mira Mesa area. She has gone missing from her home on several occasions in the past and has frequently been found at area casinos, unaware of her surroundings.

Oboza has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and dementia, according to San Diego Police. She is described as a 5’2″ Filipino woman, 136 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She is familiar with bus routes and has the ability to travel throughout the San Diego region, police said.

Anyone with information about Oboza’s whereabouts is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.