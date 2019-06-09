Woman struck and killed by two police cruisers in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO — A woman was killed when she walked into the path of two marked police cruisers in the Hillcrest community of San Diego, police said Sunday.

The vehicles were going westbound in the 100 block of West Washington Street when the woman, standing on the north curb line of the street — and not in the crosswalk — walked into the cruisers’ path a little after 11 p.m. Saturday, the San Diego Police Department reported.

She was struck by both cars and rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.