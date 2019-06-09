Two riders injured at Lakeside off-roading park

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Two riders were airlifted for medical treatment Sunday after colliding at Barona Oaks MX, an off-roading facility in Lakeside.

The Barona Fire Department responded to a call Sunday afternoon for two injured riders at the 80-acre park at 1800 Wildcat Canyon Road, where riders bring their own ATVs and motorcycles.

One rider was airlifted from the scene, according to a Barona Oaks employee, while the other rider was taken to a nearby casino and airlifted from there.

No additional information was immediately available.