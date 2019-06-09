Two riders injured at Lakeside off-roading park

Posted 2:50 PM, June 9, 2019, by , Updated at 02:55PM, June 9, 2019

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Two riders were airlifted for medical treatment Sunday after colliding at Barona Oaks MX, an off-roading facility in Lakeside.

The Barona Fire Department responded to a call Sunday afternoon for two injured riders at the 80-acre park at 1800 Wildcat Canyon Road, where riders bring their own ATVs and motorcycles.

One rider was airlifted from the scene, according to a Barona Oaks employee, while the other rider was taken to a nearby casino and airlifted from there.

No additional information was immediately available.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.