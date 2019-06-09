Two injured in Vista motorcycle crash

VISTA, Calif. — Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Vista, the San Diego Sheriff Department said.

A motorcycle carrying two riders crashed near California Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue in Vista. Sheriffs responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The two riders, both in their 30s, were transported to Palomar Hospital Trauma Care with serious injuries, according to the San Diego Sheriff Department.

No information was available about the extent of the riders’ injuries or whether another vehicle was involved in the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.