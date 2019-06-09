Six Flags Magic Mountain evacuated as firefighters battle brush fire

LOS ANGELES — Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor were evacuated Sunday afternoon as firefighters battled a brush fire burning near the amusement park, according to KTLA.

The fire was initially reported at 12 p.m., in the area of The Old Road and Sky View Lane, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.

#AvoidtheArea brush fire burning at the Old Road near Magic Mountain. No structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/FN99pIm5kZ — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) June 9, 2019

The fire had spread to 10 acres by 12:45 p.m., L.A. County Fire spokesperson Melanie Flores told KTLA.

No structures are threatened by the fire, city officials said.

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor are currently being evacuated due to the Sky Incident brush fire. The safety and well being of our guests and team members is our top priority. — Six Flags MM (@SFMagicMountain) June 9, 2019

“The safety and well being of our guests and team members is our top priority,” the amusement park said in a tweet.

No further information was immediately available.

To see KTLA’s coverage of this story, click here.