No arrests made in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies

SAN DIEGO — Police told FOX 5 Sunday afternoon no arrests have been made in connection with a string of armed robberies at three separate 7-Eleven stores.

The latest robbery happened Saturday night at 1700 Gateway Drive around 10:45 p.m.

“I actually came here last night,” said customer Matt Bennett, who frequents the store. “At like one in the morning, I was coming home from work.”

Bennett said nothing seemed amiss when he was at the store, even though the robber had been there just a few hours earlier. Bennett noted it was risky to attempt to rob the store, as he’s noticed that law enforcement vehicles frequent the area.

“They’re targets no matter what — gas stations, 7-Eleven, convenience stores, liquor stores. I guess I’d be bummed; I’d want the police to probably catch him,” Bennett said.

The first robbery occurred late Friday night at a 7-Eleven off Voltaire Street. The second took place in the early hours of Saturday morning at 3185 Midway Drive.

Police haven’t confirmed whether or not they believe the robberies were carried out by the same person.

The suspect in Saturday night’s robbery was described as a white male wearing dark clothing who was about 6 feet tall and estimated to be 25 years old. The suspect in each of the first two robberies was described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with short brown hair and a mustache. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SDPD Robbery Detectives at 619-531-2299 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.