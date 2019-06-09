Mental health clinicians call off plans to strike

LOS ANGELES — The National Union of Healthcare Workers said Sunday it has called off an open-ended strike of 4,000 Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians that was scheduled to begin on June 11.

The NUHW said last week that psychologists, therapists, social workers, psychiatric nurses and other medical specialists planned to strike in protest of the wait times mental health patients face in scheduling mental health appointments. The strike was expected to impact more than 100 clinics and facilities throughout California, according to the union.

On Sunday afternoon, the NUHW released a statement saying it would no longer proceed with the strike, citing recent bargaining progress between the union and Kaiser. The announcement came days after State Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon asked both sides to resume negotiating efforts.

Though the open-ended strike will not begin on June 11 as planned, the NUHW said the Mental Health Parity rally scheduled to take place on June 12 at the State Capitol Building in Sacramento will proceed.