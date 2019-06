DE LUZ, Calif. — Crews reported to the scene of a residential structure fire in De Luz Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire first reported the flames around 12:10 p.m. in the 39000 block of De Luz Road.

A full wildland response was sent after reports that the blaze posed a threat to vegetation in the area.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a residential structure fire located in the 39000 block of De Luz Rd. in Deluz. There is a report of a threat to the vegetation, and a full wildland response has been sent. pic.twitter.com/zP7WkaZH1h — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 9, 2019

The fire was reported to be one acre with a slow rate of spread. Just over 20 minutes later, Cal Fire reported that the forward rate of spread had been stopped.

#MargeritaFire [update] The forward rate of spread has been stopped on the vegetation fire in Deluz. pic.twitter.com/SX3jhtHA1z — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 9, 2019

No further information was available.