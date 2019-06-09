× Final celebration made possible for South Bay girl battling brain cancer

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 4-year-old girl battling stage-four brain stem cancer got the birthday party of her dreams Sunday, thanks to help from the community.

Ashley Moreno was diagnosed with a brain tumor in March. A biopsy revealed the tumor was cancerous. Ashley’s family said there is no treatment.

Before she lost the ability to speak, Ashley told her aunt, Vivianna Martinez, her final wish: a big, pink princess birthday party.

“She would always like to curtsy. She always pegged herself as a princess,” Ashley’s dad, Jesus Moreno, told FOX 5.

Ashley’s story spread on social media and donations came pouring in from the community and from the Marlow B. Martinez Foundation. A local photographer and photo booth company also pitched in to make her dream a reality.

A room at the Montevalle Community Center was donated for Ashley’s party, complete with balloon animals, face painting, and Disney princesses.

“I wanted to make sure she got this. She got everything she dreamed of and more,” Martinez told FOX 5.

The Chula Vista Police Department and the fire department gave Ashley a grand entrance with sirens and flashing lights, and local motorcycle groups stopped by as well.

“We ride our bikes as a brotherhood but also to give back to the community, so when we heard this story we had to come out and support,” one member told FOX 5.

Jesus Moreno said his wish also came true on Saturday: to have a father-daughter dance with his little girl.

“My dream also came true, being able to have that moment, that one dance, with my daughter,” Martinez said. “I won’t have that opportunity. I’m not going to be able to see her graduate, I’m not going to be able to see her get her driver’s license, and I won’t be able to walk her down the aisle. Ever.”

Ashley’s parents have not been working since she has been in the hospital. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help them during this difficult time.

They are also accepting donations through Venmo.