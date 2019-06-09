Tyson recalls 190,000 pounds of chicken fritter products

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced that Tyson Foods, Inc. is recalling about 190,757 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fritter products that may be contaminated with hard plastic.

The nation-wide recall comes after three consumer complaints from schools regarding foreign material within the breaded chicken fritter product.

The ready-to-eat chicken fritter products were made February 28, 2019.

The following products are subject to the recall:

32.81-lb. cases containing four 8.2-lb. bags of “FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN” and case code 0599NHL02.

No adverse reactions stemming from the consumption of these products have been confirmed. Food service locations who have purchased these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at (888) 747-7611.