Woman arrested in alleged Santa Ana kidnapping attempt

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Police in Santa Ana Saturday said a 38-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a social worker in an attempt to kidnap another woman’s newborn child.

The suspect, who was not identified, went to a home in the 2300 block of Evergreen Street, near Warner Avenue, around 11:30 a.m. Friday and told the mother she was there to take her week-old child into protective custody, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The woman did not provide any identification and the mother refused the woman’s orders to turn over the child. The suspect then told the woman she would return with authorities, police said.

“We have social workers that work in our department,” Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department told NBC4. “We have contacted them. This is not how they operate. They carry identification.”

The woman turned herself in to police at about 11 p.m. Friday. Police said they were working with detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on “possibly related investigations.”

Anyone with information on this incident was asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department at 714-245-8665.